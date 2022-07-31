Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party Sunday said that it was confident that it will fight and win the 2024 general elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an even higher margin than in 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the valedictory session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP Morchas in Patna. Addressing the meeting, Shah said, "BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's prime ministerial candidate." For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the discussion of prime ministerial candidates is always a hot topic. Often there is speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement from politics and the coronation of new faces.

As such, Amit Shah uncovered the mystery by declaring Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP in 2024. The party's alliance with JDU in Bihar was also discussed in the meeting. Giving information about it, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP and JDU will fight together in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly elections. There is no confusion about this."

Narendra Modi will be BJP's PM candidate for 2024 elections: Amit Shah

"The 2024 election will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will be the Prime Minister of the country again. We have decided to fight the elections together in 2024 as well as in 2025 in Bihar," he said during a press conference after the meeting.

Also read: BJP eyes driving seat in Bihar

During the meeting, the tricolour made by women from Kashmir was distributed to all the members. Through this, an attempt was made to send a message that after the removal of Article 370, the thinking of the people in Kashmir is changing. Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In each and every corner of the country, the national flag will be hoisted. After Independence, the maximum number of ministers from the village, tribal areas and Dalits have been made in the Modi government". Shah said that there is a need to boost patriotism in the country.

"And from August 13-15, the national flag will be hoisted in every corner of the country for three days, these BJP workers will ensure," he added. Earlier, Amit Shah on Sunday presided over a glittering ceremony here that marked the conclusion of a joint national executive of the BJP's seven wings (morchas). Shah, who is visiting the city for the first time since his induction into the Union cabinet three years ago, arrived at the airport around 4 PM, nearly an hour behind schedule.

Known as the party's principal strategist and second most powerful man in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah was received at the airport by leaders such as his junior minister Nityanand Rai, confidant and Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal. After that Shah went straight to Gyan Bhavan auditorium, where he was joined by BJP president J P Nadda, among others, for the concluding ceremony.

A customary meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JDU is the largest BJP ally, is ruled out this time since the septuagenarian is in home isolation after having tested positive for COVID-19 last week.