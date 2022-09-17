Mehsana (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in a small house at Vadnagar in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. Sharing the childhood memories of PM Modi and the house and lane where he spent his childhood days, Arvind Bhai Modi, cousin of the Prime Minister, said, "This is the old structure where Narendra Bhai Modi was born. Narendra used to play with his friends in this lane in front of his house. He studied at BN High School. At the age of 12, Narendra Bhai Modi began visiting RSS Shakha."

As far as his association with Narendra is concerned, Arvind Bhai Modi, said, "Being the cousin of Narendra bhai, I used to play with him different games. My association with Narendra bhai continued till the age of 18. Narendra bhai was a bright student and he also had leadership qualities." "My brother Narendra bhai also had a religious bent of mind and he used to visit temples," Arvind Bhai added.