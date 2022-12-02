Baramulla (Srinagar) : The security forces on Friday recovered narcotics, arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district along the Line of Control (LoC). Police said that the Army and the local police recovered 10 packets of heroin along with arms and ammunition in the Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector.

"Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 117 AK rounds and 10 packets of heroin were recovered by a joint team of 8 Rashtriya Rifles and the police in Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector," police said.