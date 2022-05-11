New Delhi: Inaugurating the first-ever Centre for Excellence for Khadi at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane said Khadi is our identity and we should promote it as much as we can as it will bring in more employment opportunities fulfilling the goal of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

"There is a need to assess the popularity of Khadi as compared to other leading players in the Indian fashion industry. Our designers must introduce such appealing designs in Khadi that people are tempted to buy as much as they buy other clothing,” the Union Minister said.

Our primary focus should be to promote khadi and bring in reforms in design and texture in the domestic market. Be it the youth, elderly, all should wear Khadi, said the Minister.

While sharing his thoughts on targeting the international market, the Minister underscored that first we should be sure of our target audience. "Whether we want to promote it in the US or in Europe, we should come up with a design and texture that would attract the attention of the common man or woman," he adds.

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, the Centre of Excellence for Khadi has set out to make Khadi a universal, classic, and value-driven brand. Khadi and Village Industries Commission has collaborated with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to set up the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK).

An MoU, for setting up of CoEK, was signed between KVIC and NIFT last year and the project will be implemented over a period of 3 years.

The CoEK will work to introduce the latest designs and adopt processes of international standards to create new fabrics and clothing as per the needs of the domestic and global buyers, said a statement from the Ministry for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises

The CoEK will also upskill the Khadi Institutions to introduce new designs and techniques in the manufacturing process to diversify Khadi’s product line.

In addition to this, the CoEK will also contribute to branding and publicity, visual merchandising and packaging for new Khadi products, and increasing the global reach of Khadi by organizing Khadi Fashion shows and exhibitions in India and abroad.

