Bengaluru: In a tragic accident, Kannada TV actress Amrutha Naidu's daughter and Nannamma superstar fame six-year-old Samanvi died on Thursday in the city. The accident happened in the evening when the mother and daughter were returning home on their two-wheeler after shopping.

Samanvi died on the spot while her mother Amrutha Naidu survived with severe wounds when they were hit by a tipper at Konankunte. Later, Amrutha was admitted to a hospital and was undergoing treatment.

The tipper driver was arrested and a case was registered against him at Kumarswamy Layout Police Station. Samanvi was one of the active contestants of the reality show 'Nannamma superstar'.

