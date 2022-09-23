Nanded: Tired of harassment by a boy in her class, an engineering student in the Osmanabad district died by suicide on Wednesday. The 22-year-old girl was studying BE Mechanical at the Shree Guru Govind Singhji Engineering College here. Police probing the incident also found a suicide note purportedly left by her at the crime spot wherein the victim named the guy from her class was responsible for her death. A case has been registered for abetment of suicide at the Nanded rural police station based on the suicide note.

The deceased was identified as Geeta Kalyan Kadam wrote in the suicide note that she was stressed because of Adesh Chaudhary, who had been harassing her for the past year. She alleged that he used to blackmail her and threaten to leak obscene photos of her if she refused to do as he asked. "I had cut ties with everyone and I would do whatever he asked of me because he threatened to reveal those pictures to my family. I was depressed because of him and had to resort to medications. The medicines have not helped me so far and I am tired of enduring this suffering. I have therefore decided to end my life to get rid of this unbearable pain," read Geeta's note.

She appealed to the Women's Commission to take note of the matter and do something about people taking advantage of the vulnerabilities of women in society. "I appeal for a death sentence to Adesh Chaudhary, because of whom I am resorting to the extreme step. He is to be blamed for my death," she added in the note. She also mentioned that her friend Vaibhav Kshirsagar tried to get her out of the mental stress, but he could not succeed.

As per the information, the victim had informed her brother Dnyaneshwar about the matter and he had asked her to shift her focus to her studies and ignore the harasser. After her death, Dnyaneshwar lodged a complaint in the matter and also blamed the college administration. Claiming that his sister might not have taken such a grave step had the college director and other authorities been vigilant of such activities in the college, he demanded an investigation against the college administration as well. Geeta was originally from the Bamni Wada village in Osmanabad district and was studying in Nanded since 2020. A case has been registered against the accused Adesh Chaudhary, while further investigation into the matter is underway.