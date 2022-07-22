Palakkad(Kerala): A day after Draupadi Murmu- the first tribal woman to become the president of the country, another tribal singer- Nanchiyamma from Kerala achieved a rare feat by winning the best female singer award in the recently announced National Film Awards, for the film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. According to sources, she is the first tribal woman to win a national award for playback singing with the tribal song she has rendered for the movie.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nanchiyamma said, "I dedicate this award to Sachy sir (Director K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy). I was grazing goats and cows here on the hillocks. Nobody knew about me or the songs of Attappadi. Sachy sir took me out and people came to know about me and our music."

"This land, the people, all happily accepted me and helped me see the world. Sachy sir left the world after showing me the world. I will accept this award happily for Sachy sir. I do not have anything else on my hand," she added.