Kolhapur: Nanasaheb Ladkat to start his new innings as Director of Sahyadri Tiger Project, instead of traveling to his new place of posting in his official car, pedaled his way that too for 300 kilometers, to make people aware of environmental conservation. Nanasaheb Ladkat replaced Samadhan Chauhan, former field director of Sahyadri Tiger Project, who was superannuated from the post on March 31.

Ladkat covered a distance of 300 km from Pune to Kolhapur on a bicycle to join the new place of posting. He is a 1986-87 batch officer of Maharashtra Forest Service and his first stint at Melghat Tiger Reserve. He also served as Assistant Forest Conservator at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai.

He was elevated to Indian Forest Service in 2006. He also worked as Deputy Director of the renowned Tadoba Tiger Project. Before that, he was working in Forest Conservation and Planning Department at Pune. He completed his training in wildlife at Coimbatore and Post Graduate Diploma in wildlife management from Indian Wildlife Institute, Dehradun.

To spread the message about the conservation of nature, he cycled his way from Pune to Kolhapur. Despite having an official car, he preferred to go to Kolhapur riding on a bicycle, because he loves it. His efforts have received widespread appreciation.