Bhavnagar (Gujarat): The youths of the Namo band from Maharashtra canvassing for BJP were spotted in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. Ahead of the elections, the youth started campaigning for the saffron party. Speaking to ETV Bharat about BJP campaigning on a road in Bhavnagar, a youth from the band, Ravi Paryay said, "We are using the 'Namo band' and roadside campaigns to appeal to young people. A song has been written about the good governance of the BJP government and it is being rendered during the campaign. However, we are swiftly connecting via digital media because of the digital era."

Also read: Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record: PM Modi ahead of HP polls

While asking about the response of the people regarding the music and songs, he said, "We have already conducted this in Ahmedabad and Surat. The band is evoking a good response.