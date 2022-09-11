Chapra (Bihar): The name of a Pakistani national was enrolled in the voters' list at Sonauli panchayat in Mashrakh block of Bihar. Santosh Kumar, a former member of the Sonauli panchayat, lodged a complaint with Mashrakh Block Development Officer Mohammad Asif. In the application submitted to the BDO, a request has been made to probe into the bungling.

According to the complainant, the name of Akhtar Imam was registered in the voters' list. Whereas his father Abdul Khalid Khan had gone to Pakistan at the time of partition and obtained citizenship there. After receiving the complaint, the administration swung into action and the Mashrakh's BDO asked for a report from BLO Rajinikanth Ram. "As soon as the application is received, clarification has been sought from the BLO that when and under what circumstances this person's name was added to the voter list without investigation. The entire matter is being investigated by the block administration by forming a team," Mohammad Asif said.