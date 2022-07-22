Prayagraj: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has successfully nabbed a Muslim cleric by the name of Abdul Rab for taking minor children to Delhi for engaging them in child labour. Supposedly, the GRP was tipped about the matter and a search operation was initiated at the Prayagraj junction. He was found travelling in the general coach of Mahananda Express along with approximately 15 children.

Confirming the incident to media, SP Sidhharth Shankar Meena (Prayagraj) said, "a Muslim cleric was taken down from the Prayagraj junction for taking around 15 minors with him to Delhi to push them into child labour. The child welfare committee and the GRP have taken the matter into consideration and further investigation is underway."

The GRP was tipped to scan the train and upon finding the children, they were dropped from the general coach and brought to the general waiting room. The Muslim priest told the officials that the children mostly belong to the Khagaria and Saharsa districts of Bihar and were en route to a Madrasa of Fatehpur. He has refuted the claims made by GRP regarding his involvement in child labour.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee also arrived and had a talk with the children in the waiting room. The Child Welfare Committee is expected to take the children along with them, where the children will be handed over to their family members only. It is said that six out of these children were being taken to Delhi for labour.

He has alleged that he was detained forcibly and had no other option but to offer namaz in the common waiting room. The video of them offering namaz in the waiting room has also been forwarded to the concerned department.