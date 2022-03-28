Hyderabad: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, made an announcement on its official Twitter handle on March 26 that the ground floor of GH-6 of their campus at Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has been designated as a 'gender-neutral space', with rooms allotted for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa said that the aim of the university is to create a safe and inclusive campus.

Read: Former Tripura CM condemns torture on LGBT citizens in police stations

The news was shared on Twitter handle @NALSAR_Official, which also mentioned that plans are underway for 'gender-neutral' hostels in due course. It was informed in the tweet that the washroom located on the ground floor of the educational block has also been designated as a 'gender-neutral' toilet. NALSAR registrar Prof V Balakista Reddy confirmed the news and said that this is the way for the institute to be more friendly and inclusive.

This is a step towards making the institution more inclusive and comfortable for all, said Balakista Reddy. The university already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community and is in the process of drafting a final policy, as noted in the tweet. People are sharing this tweet and are responding in that regard. "It may be recalled in June 2015, a 22-year-old BA, LLB student, requested not to be identified by gender in the graduation certificate. The university immediately accepted the request and used the neutral prefix 'MX'. This was the beginning of the institute's efforts to make it inclusive," he reminded.

Read: Tamil Nadu amends law to punish cops harassing members of LGBTQIA community