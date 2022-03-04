Nainital: A youth originally from Rajasthan was found dead in suspicious conditions in the Municipality Colony in the Gopal Sadan area of ​​Nainital on Friday. The preliminary information procured in the case has revealed that the deceased had a one-sided romantic relationship with a woman residing in the same colony. The officials at the Mallital Police Station have taken note of the matter while a probe is underway.

Death probe unearths an unrequited love story

As informed by SI Harish Singh from the Mallital Police Station, the youth has been identified as Saurabh Pandey and was last spotted in the same area late on Thursday evening. The bullet injury has been found in his chest, though it is still not clear whether it is a case of murder or suicide. The police have also seized an illegal weapon of crime near the body and sent the body for post mortem. The forensic team has also been alerted in order to gain clarity on the circumstances of his death.

Giving a dramatic twist to the matter, the police have procured some chat records from the mobile phone of the deceased, confirming his one-sided romantic involvement with a much elder woman in the area. "We have talked to the woman and she has confirmed a troubled relationship with him. She informed that she had met him through a music app four years ago and got in talking terms. In the early hours on Friday, she claims to have found his dead body in front of her door. The guy had come to meet the woman in Nainital from Rajasthan," informed SSP Pankaj Bhat, while clarifying that his intentions to visit have not yet been unveiled.

The woman in concern, who is a school teacher in Nainital, is one of the prime suspects for the police as the probe into the matter continues. According to police, she is a 50-year-old woman and had stopped talking to Pandey ever since he had started harassing her. "She claims that the boy had been harassing her since the past few months, and that she had lent him lakhs of rupees which he was refusing to return. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but we have not yet eliminated other possibilities as the investigation is still progressing," Bhatt confirmed.

