Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the alleged ragging of 27 students in Government Medical College, Haldwani. After hearing the matter, a divisional bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice RC Khulbe has constituted a two-member committee of Kumaon Commissioner and DIG Kumaon to investigate the matter.

The divisional bench of the High Court has also ordered to register a criminal case against the culprits after conducting an investigation within a time frame of two weeks. The date of March 23 has been fixed for the next hearing in the matter.

A resident of Haridwar Sachchidanand Dabral has filed a PIL saying that 27 students were ragged in Haldwani's Government Medical College by shaving off their heads while the security guard can be seen walking behind students. The viral video was shown in the court by the petitioner.

However, the college management denied the incident and said they did not receive any complaint of ragging. According to Satchidanand Dabral, reports were published in newspapers, and videos of the incident are getting viral on the internet. All the first-year students have been instructed by their seniors to cut their hair.

However, the college denied the allegations and told that as far as the matter of cutting the hair of the students is concerned, the students were having dandruff and lice in their hairs that's why they were asked to clean shave their heads.

