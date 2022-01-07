Nainital: Justice Ravindra Maithani, Nainital High Court, has been diagnosed corona positive along with the wife of Justice RC Khulbe of the High Court. The samples of all judges and staff are being taken for the test.

The Acting Chief Justice has called a meeting with the High Court Bar Association to consider the online hearing from Monday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 630 cases were reported in the state, which was the highest after the last seven months.

In Uttarakhand, the rate of corona infection jumped one percent on Thursday as compared to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 85 new cases of the corona were diagnosed in the Nainital district increasing the count of total active cases in the district to 277.

Also Read: Covid to end up as seasonal epidemic soon: Experts