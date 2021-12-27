Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday heard petitions filed by four Chinese nationals, demanding an allowance to return to China. The single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari has asked the government to clarify its position regarding the matter by Friday.

The Chinese nationals, Wang Guwang, Shu Zhen, Nihepang, and Liaojinkang, had visited India in 2018 and were taken prisoners by Mumbai Police on charges of smuggling gold, later were released by the Maharashtra High Court on bail.

In 2019, yet again they were captured in Banbasa - located in Uttarakhand's Champawat district - by the Uttarakhand Police, with the latter accusing them of trying to escape to Nepal.

The police had further noted at the time that they had a fake voter ID card, leading to cases under Section 420, 120B 467 of the Indian Penal Code being filed against them by a lower court.

The four Chinese nationals thereafter applied for bail in the High Court, with the HC granting them bail under the condition that they would be providing attendance every week at the Banbasa police station, which now has led to the four filing the plea to return to their homeland.