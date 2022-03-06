Nainital: A court in Nainital has refused to hear the bail plea of ​​Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was arrested for making provocative speeches against Muslims and Islam at a Dharam Sansad in Haridwar in December last year.

A single bench of Justice NS Dhanik refused to hear the bail plea after which the matter has now been referred to another single bench.

Tyagi, along with other Hindu priests, including Yeti Narasimhanand, Swami Prabodhanand Giri, including Narasimhanand Giri, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharmadas Maharaj, Parmanand Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapurna, Swami Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chavan had given a call to wage war against the Muslims at the Dharma Sansad, which was held from December 17 to 19 in Haridwar.

Nadeem Ali, a resident Jwalapur, had lodged a complaint with Haridwar Kotwali police station on January 2, 2022, alleging that objectionable words were used against the holy book of Muslims, the Quran, and the Prophet of Islam by the organisers at the sansad. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Section 153 A, 295 of the IPC after which Rizvi and Yeti Narasimhanand were arrested and lodged at Haridwar jail. Narasimhanand was released on bail on February 18.

Pertinently, it was alleged in the petitions that due to the provocative speeches, an atmosphere of unrest was created in the Haridwar and “the image of our country was tarnished at the international level”. “

