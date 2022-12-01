New Delhi/Raipur: Naina Singh Dhakad hailing from Bastar region of Chhattisgarh was bestowed with the highest adventure sports award for achieving the feat of scaling the Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse in June 2021 within an interval of nine days. Naina was conferred the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Sports Award 2021 category.

Thirty one-year-old mountaineer Naina broke records by scaling the world's highest and fourth highest peaks. Besides, she had achieved a record feat in bicycle expedition also. During the bicycle expedition, Nina also covered the highest motorable road, Khardung La, situated at the height of 6000 metres in Ladakh. Apart from this, she climbed twenty other mountain peaks located in Bhutan, Nepal, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Leh and Ladakh.

Naina belongs to Takraguda situated 12 kilometres away from Bastar district headquarters in Chhattisgarh. Born in 1990, Naina among three brothers and sisters had her early education at Jagdalpur. She lost her father Bodhan Singh Thakur at an early age. Then mother Vimla Devi took responsibility of nurturing Naina's talents as she was fascinated towards adventure sports since childhood.

Under the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, Naina, was handed over a cheque of Rs 15 lakh, a bronze statue, a certificate as well as silk tie/saree. The sports adventure award is given to the winner during the presentation of Arjuna Award. Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award was constituted after Tenzing Norgay scaled the summit of Mount Everest for the first time in 1953 along with Edmund Hillary. The award is given by the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to sports personalities for achieving remarkable feats.