Nagpur: Nagpur's Swati Gadewar has set a unique world record by making 108 flower tiaras in seven hours. With an aim of making 100 crowns of roses, she managed to surpass her goal by making 108 crowns in 6 hours and 56 minutes. She thus set a world record for 'Maximum real flower tiaras made and displayed by an individual', and enrolled her name in the India Book of Records as well as Asia Book of Records.

Swati Gadewar is a famous flower artist in Nagpur, and runs a business of selling flower ornaments across India. Her creativity and a unique design approach keeps her business blooming. She has been fond of both flowers and jewellery designing since her childhood. As a little child, she fondly remembers enjoying making garlands for the gods in her temple. Growing up, she decided to make a career by combining both her passions, which came off as a rather ludicrous decision to many. But Swati succeeded in carving an outstanding career in this unique business of making flower ornaments, and to add one more feather to her cap, she set this world record as well.

In the beginning, when making garlands and ornaments was a mere hobby, she was approached by women insisting her to teach them the unique art skill she possesses. Gradually, the hobby transformed into a coaching endeavour, and from there, it took off as a full-fledged business. She started designing and even exporting her products on a large scale out of Nagpur, pan-India. Looking at the progress her initiative made, she decided to employ more women to increase her production, and concurrently create employment for women in need.

Swati turned 50 this year, and to mark this eve, she decided to do something special. She attempted the record on her birthday and succeeded at it with flying colours. On being asked about the motivation behind this unprecedented attempt, she said that she wanted to do something that could make women feel empowered. She symbolized flowers as the epitome of femininity and the crowns that she made out of them as the sign of strength. Through this record, she wanted to do her part in promoting women empowerment to the best of her abilities.

