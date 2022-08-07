Nagpur: A case has been registered against a couple after they allegedly beat their five-year-old girl to death on Sunday in Maharashtra's Nagpur while performing 'black magic on her. The incident occurred in the Subhash Nagar area of the city. Reacting to the incident, police detained the parents as well as the girl's aunt in connection to the case.

The accused have been identified as parents Siddharth Chimane (45) and Ranjana (42), as well as Priya Bansod (32). The incident occurred on an intervening night between Friday and Saturday. According to police, the occult practices were performed after Chimane noted purported behavioral changes in his younger daughter after the family's trip to a shrine last month. Following this, the couple and the girl's aunt decided to conduct rituals to rid the minor of the issue, cops further said.

In a clip of the incident recovered from the parents, the latter is seen asking questions to the child, while she is wailing and unable to answer them. Subsequently, the three thrashed the five-year-old intensely, and she collapsed on the ground, an official added.

She was then taken to the GMC hospital in the city but died during treatment. The accused fled hospital premises but were tracked down using CCTV footage and vehicle registration number, leading to their arrest. The trio faces charges under the IPC, as well as Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.