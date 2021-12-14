Nagpur (Maharashtra) : In a bizarre incident, a 19-year-old teenager lodged a fake gang-rape complaint to marry her boyfriend, thereby keeping the police in Nagpur on their toes for a day. According to reports, the woman lodged the complaint at Kalamna police station at around 11 am on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and other senior officials, got involved in the investigation following her complaint. As part of the investigation, officials went through the footage of more than 250 CCTVs across the city, and later on arrived at the conclusion that the woman had cooked up the gang-rape story. A senior police official informed that the woman did that to marry her boyfriend.

In her police complaint, the girl alleged that she was raped by two men at an isolated area near Chikhali area, reports said. In her complaint, she said that when she was going to attend a music class in Ramdaspeth area in the morning, two men came in a white van and asked her about the road to Butibori. Later, the men forcibly took her into the van and covered her face with a cloth.

The abductors reportedly took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her. Soon after the complaint, the police immediately launched a probe. The Kalamna police registered a case against unidentified men.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar ordered the formation of 40 special teams, comprising more than 1,000 police personnel, to check the footage of CCTVs, search in the city and question friends of the woman, while she was sent to Mayo Hospital for a medical examination, a police official said.

However, after more than six hours of effort and questioning of over 50 people, the police came to the conclusion that the woman had concocted the gang-rape story.

