Nagpur: The CNG rates in Nagpur saw a sudden spike of Rs 6 on Tuesday, shooting the CNG rates up to rs 116 per kg, the most expensive in the country. With the increase in rate, the city is also facing shartage of the fuel with CNG available at only one of the three CNG pumps in the city.

The price hike was declared by the Haryana Gas Company, the only one currently operational in the city. Citizens have expressed major concerns over this hike while the rates of other fuels have also been on a rising trend. Reports suggest that the problem in the supply of CNG is a result of lack of availability of LNG in the global scenario. It's from this LNG that the CNG is extracted for usage in Nagpur.

Also read: Maharashtra: Nagpur logs 21 swine flu cases in 3 days

Because of the constantly rising prices of petrol and diesel, CNG was seen as a cheaper fuel alternative, which does not remain to be an option anymore.