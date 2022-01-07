Nagpur: A high alert has been issued in Nagpur after police received information about a member of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed had conducted recce in Nagpur.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar also confirmed the development.

It is learnt that after receiving the information from a Central Agency, the police have beefed up security at the RSS headquarters at Mahal premises in Nagpur and at the Sangh's Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Temple premises at Reshim Bagh and some other sensitive places.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Thursday visited important places in the city but he did not reveal where the recce was conducted. He said a case has been registered under the UAPA Act in this regard.

A youth was arrested by a Central Agency in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, he had come to Nagpur from Jammu and Kashmir and stayed in the city for two days in July 2021. It is also learnt that Nagpur Police will set up a committee to inquire into this matter.