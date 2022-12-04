Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on Sunday congratulated the NHAI team and Maha Metro after the Wardha Road double-decker Viaduct of Maha Metro’s Nagpur Metro Rail Project secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the ‘Longest Double-Decker’ (3.14 km). Maha Metro's Managing Director Brijesh Dixit on Tuesday will be awarded the Guinness Book of World Records certificate at an event at Metro Bhavan.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Records in Nagpur by constructing the longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on a single column," tweeted Gadkari. "The project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. Now receiving this award is indeed a proud moment for us. I heartily thank & salute the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers, who persevered round-the-clock to make this happen. Such development is the fulfilment of the promise by PM Narendra Modi's government on building world class," Gadkari added.