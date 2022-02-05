Nagpur (Maharashtra): Maha Metro has scripted history by launching an 80-meter-long girder to connect a bridge and a railway track, consequently introducing a four-tier transport system in one place. The feat is being considered a major milestone that the Maha Metro team was able to accomplish in the Gaddigodam area of ​​Nagpur on Friday morning.

In Gaddigodam, the project faced a railway crossing which was efficiently maneuvered by Maha Metro. To avoid complications and hurdles in both the transport systems, the authorities decided to install girders on the railway line and attach it with the cement flyover, thus facilitating four-tier transport while also keeping the two-tier transport intact.

In the proposed construction, the first level is planned to be for the land traffic, while the Indian Railways will run on the second level with the railway track. The third level will have a flyover for vehicular traffic, whereas, on the fourth level, the metro will run at a height of 32 meters above the ground. Currently, the engineering authorities have directed installing iron girders at railway crossings. This iron girder will now be available for transportation after the completion of cement flyover construction that will connect both sides.

The fabrication work of the construction was started in September 2021 at Butibori, located at a distance of 25 km from Nagpur. Apart from assembling the necessary materials for this steel girder, the spare parts of the girder were also brought to Gaddigodam from Butibori by road with the help of a trailer.

The 800-ton girder has a capacity of 1,650 lbs, while the steel girders are of E-350 grade and are manufactured as per the standards laid down by Research Design and Standards Organization. During its launch, which lasted for about four-and-a-half hours, the girder was moving forward with a noteworthy speed of 30 cm per minute.

The height of the steel girder is 32 meters above the ground, while the entire structure has 80,000 bolts installed from the bottom to the top. For the first time in the country, a four-tier transport system and a 22 meter wide steel girder was installed in association with the Indian Railways.

The Managing Director of Maha Metro, Dr Brijesh Dixit, lauded the Metro workers and officials, while also thanking the locals for their cooperation. Maha Metro is also trying to get this construction work recorded in the Limca Book of Records, Guinness Book of Records, as well as India Book of Records, and has even begun the process.

