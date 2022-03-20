Nagpur: The Nagpur police have arrested a doctor and his two accomplices for illegal selling of newborn babies in Nagpur. The case came to light after the police received an anonymous tip-off against Dr Vilas Bhoyar, claiming that he has recently sold a baby to a couple in Hyderabad for Rs 7 lakhs. With the received inputs, the police launched a low-key investigation into the matter, eventually unveiling that the doctor had deceived the couple under the pretext of giving them a surrogate newborn of their own.

Nagpur: Doctor, two others arrested for selling newborn, deceiving couple

The doctor, meanwhile, tried to shoot two birds with one stone. "A woman in Nagpur who had gotten impregnated during a love affair went to Dr. Bhoyar seeking abortion last year. Instead of giving her the treatment she wanted, the doctor convinced her to give birth to the baby in exchange for money. As soon as he persuaded the woman, he told the Hyderabad couple that he has found a surrogate mother who is ready to bear their child for them," informed City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. In order to avoid suspicion, he also followed the standard surrogacy formalities with the couple, asking them for sperm samples and other required cooperation.

On January 28, the woman gave birth to a girl child, which the doctor shipped as the couple's own surrogate child and charged Rs 7 lakhs from them for the treatment. The couple, entirely oblivious to the deceit, was taken into custody from Hyderabad by a team of Nagpur police officials for further interrogation. The investigation into the matter thereafter checked out all the allegations and suspicions about the doctor, leading to his arrest.

The police arrested the culprit, along with two of his accomplices, Rahul Nimje and Naresh Raut on March 15. As informed by CP Amitesh Kumar, a case has been lodged against all three of them while a detailed investigation is underway. The legal proceedings of the baby's custody will also be followed up after the ongoing investigation is concluded, he said.

Also read: Nagpur police raid Hawala traders, seize Rs 4.2 crore cash