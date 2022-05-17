Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday alleged that the 'NCP is working in the favour of BJP instead of working against it.' The statement came after a small controversy that erupted in the Bhandara-Gondia Local Body Election earlier.

"The Mahavikas Aghadi Government came to power in Maharashtra in the past two and a half years. The government had joined hands with the NCP with an intention to stop and oppose the BJP. But the NCP is getting side-tracked and helping the BJP instead," Patole said. He said that he has notified his concerns to the Congress High Command in New Delhi.

Highlighting the alleged harassment by the NCP in the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation and Amravati Bank, Patole also alleged partiality in the allotment of development funds. "In Bhandara Gondia, BJP MLAs were paid more than the Congress MLAs while development funds were being allotted," he complained, blaming the NCP for it.

Patole expressed hopes that the Congress High Command in the national capital will pass a fair decision soon in the matter.

