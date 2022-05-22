Nagpur: In a rather amusing incident, a Swiggy user from Nagpur received a cake order that he claims left him 'speechless'. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Kapil Wasnik from Nagpur shared an anecdote about a 'popular bakery' in the city and left Twitter hooked on the comic relief that his experience entailed.

"So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur through Swiggy. In the order details, I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order," his tweet reads. Attached with the tweet is a photograph of the order he received -- a cake with the message 'contain egg' written on it. The cake shop owner took Wasnik's instructions quite literally, mentioning the contents of the delicacy on the cake itself. Though a result of a misunderstanding, the incident has taken Twitter by storm.

The food delivery app Swiggy, which was tagged in the tweet, was one of the first Twitter handles to react to the incident. "Hi Kapil, sorry to know that the restaurant partner failed to understand your special instructions. Allow us to take a closer look, please share the order ID for further assistance. ^Faizan," the tweet by Swiggy's official Twitter handle read. Wasnik responded reassuringly that the customer care section of the app has already taken care of the issue, while it is being resolved.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have been widely reacting to the incident as the tweet has gone viral. Many users have shared their own experiences on similar lines, while some others are appreciative of the humour this goofy inconvenience carries. On the other hand, Kapil himself clarified that he had posted the tweet with no hard feelings for the bakery or the food delivery app and that he would like to ignore it as an honest mistake that made people laugh.

“Overwhelmed with joy at the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much, Twitterati. No hard feelings Swiggy -- you are awesome,” another one of Wasnik's tweets read.

Also read: Musk tweets on death under 'mysterious circumstances', mother says not funny