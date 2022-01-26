Mysore: The bodies of two dead tiger cubs have been found in the Kakanakote forest in the Dodda Bairanakuppe area of Nagarhole during the Tiger census survey in Nagarahole National Park, Karnataka.

A team led by Mahesh Kumar, head of the Nagarahole Tiger Project is conducting a survey. According to the forest officials, the officers found two bodies of tiger cubs of 8-9 months.

Mahesh Kumar, National Tiger Conservation Authority's Raghuram, and doctors conducted the postmortem of the tiger cubs on the spot and then tiger cubs bodies were burned on that spot. The postmortem results are awaited.

Two legs of the first cub were broken while the flesh of the second cub has been eaten away. The footprints of the tigers have been found near the bodies of the tiger cubs.