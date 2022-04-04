Nagpur: A minor girl finding it difficult to hide her pregnancy bump and also being scared, began seeking remedial measures by watching YouTube video clips. One day, she stumbled upon the specific drug and started popping it resulting in the deterioration of her medical condition. The self-medication abortion bid proved dangerous for this minor girl. The shocking incident came to light at Narkhed Taluka in Nagpur district of Maharashtra as the minor girl attempted to medically terminate her pregnancy on her own taking tips from video clips on YouTube.

Luckily, the minor girl's medical condition has been improving following her admission to a hospital in Nagpur. The baffling incident occurred at a village in Narkhed Taluka and the case was handed over to MIDC police as the incident took place within the limits of MIDC police station in Nagpur.

Six months ago, the minor victim was staying with her boyfriend in a room. The girl and boy cohabited while staying together. When she told her boyfriend about the pregnancy, he gave her some medicines for abortion but to no avail, so the frightened girl started watching videos on YouTube, seeking ways to terminate the pregnancy.

After watching a particular video clip, she stumbled upon the specific drug, that triggered her abortion plan. But the mother of the victim understood the gravity of the situation following the deterioration of her medical condition and took her to a hospital nearby. Now, she is recuperating and is stated to be out of danger. "The victim is a 17-year-old girl and the boy's age is 27 years. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) against the accused," said an officer of MIDC police station.