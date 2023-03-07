Nagaon: The Nagaon police nabbed two drug mafias for the trade of morphine worth crores of rupees suspected to be involved in an international drug racket, police officials said on Tuesday. Based on some anonymous inputs, a joint team of Police Crime Branch Rupjyoti Kalita and the Jakhalabandha police Sunday night, a raid led by the Additional Superintendent of the Nagaon, seized morphine worth over Rs 9 crore and arrested two notorious drug mafias.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Shah and Aditya Kumar Shah of Baishishtha in Guwahati. The father and son of the two drug mafias who were supplying morphine were also arrested by the police team.

The seized intoxicants were initially suspected to be heroin, but later when a through examination was concluded, the Nagaon police confirmed they were morphine. Addressing a press conference at the Nagaon Superintendent of Police's office on Monday, Superintendent of Police Leena Daly gave a brief account of the operation and the nature of drugs seized. She also gave details about the arrested people and their criminal background.

Also read: Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard arrest 5 Irani nationals with narcotics worth Rs. 425 crore

As informed by Daly, the operation was initiated based on anonymous information. The raid led by Additional Superintendent of Police Rupjyoti Kalita of the Crime Branch managed to seize 18 kg of 270 grams of morphine, she said. Superintendent of Police Leena Daly also suspected that the two drug mafias supplying morphine worth over Rs 9 crore were involved in the International Drug Dealers' Circle and informed that they are interrogating the arrested to get further details on the matter.