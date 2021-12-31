Nagaland: Expressing shock over the Central government's decision of declaring the whole of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' and extending the Armed Forces Special Powers Act to the entire state, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) government in Nagaland has urged the Centre to reconsider and revoke the decision.

The BJP is a part of the NDPP led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government in the state and the NDPP is also a member of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).



Reacting strongly towards the Centre's decision, the NDPP stated that move like this only belittles the decisions of high-level meetings held between the Union Home Minister, the Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, and the Leader of the NPF Legislature Party which was held at New Delhi on December 23 this year.



"The people of Nagaland were confidently under the impression that with the setting up of the high powered committee by the MHA to seriously examine and consider the repeal AFSPA and removal of the disturbed area coverage, there would be no orders or notifications issued till the report of the committee was final. It has come as a rude shock and a huge disappointment to the people of the State," the NDPP stated in a statement issued on Friday.



"It is, therefore, sincerely urged that the Central government reconsider and revoke the decision, especially in view of the fact that there is a mass movement against the AFSPA, with the Nagaland Legislative Assembly having loudly advocated the feelings of the people through the Assembly resolution of December 20, 20201 which has been submitted to the Government of India," it said.

The NDPP further said that Nagaland has been amongst the safest states for more than two decades and there has been no serious encounter with the security forces.

The ceasefire which has been in place for the last 25 years is working and there is relative peace and tranquility. In fact, the overall law and order situation in

Nagaland has been very peaceful with Nagaland having also been acknowledged as the most peaceful state at many forums, the ruling party said.



"The only major incident that shockingly disturbed the peace was the Oting incident of December 4 this year which had nothing to do with insurgency or law and order. It once again brought to the forefront of attention that the AFSPA needs to be repealed and the tag of the disturbed area needs to be removed," it said.



The organization further said that the Government of India must make efforts towards building confidence and strengthening the trust which is growing over the assurance that the Indo-Naga talks are moving in a positive direction. "By passing such unpopular and unwanted orders, the feeling of alienation will only grow. It is high time the narrative is reversed," the NDPP said.