Chumukeidma (Nagaland): Thirty soldiers of 21 Para Special Force, including an officer, have been charge-sheeted in the botched army operation in Oting area of Mon district in December last year that killed 13 civilians. A case under section 120(B), 302, 307, 326, 201, 34 of IPC has been made against 30 soldiers of 21 Para Special Forces including a Major, Nagaland police chief T John Longkumer told the media at a press conference here.

The charge sheet, according to news agency ANI, was submitted in the District and Sessions Court, Mon district, on May 30 through Assistant Public Prosecutor. Following the incident, a case was registered at Tizit police station and a separate case was registered by State Crime Police Station against unknown army personnel under various sections of IPC. The investigation was handed over to SIT.

Longkumer said that the CID report seeking sanction for prosecution was forwarded to the Department of Military Affairs in the first week of April, 2022 and a remainder was sent last month. On December 4, 2021, soldiers from the 21 Para Special Forces army unit opened fire in Mon district in a case of mistaken identity. The DGP said that the soldiers of 21 Para Special Forces "didn't follow standard operation procedures".

Fourteen civilians and one soldier of 21 Para Special Forces died in the violent incidents in Mon district on December 4 and 5 last year, the Nagaland police chief said. The SIT examined and recorded statements of the officer and jawans of 21 Para Special Forces who were allegedly involved in the incident. "The SIT said the jawans did not follow standard operating procedures and rules of engagement. Their disproportional firing led to the immediate killing of villagers," the DGP said.