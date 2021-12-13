New Delhi: The Naga People's Front (NPF), an ally of the BJP government, has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of making 'unwarranted statements' in the Parliament over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland by the security forces.

Talking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi in an exclusive interview, NPF MP from Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Lorho S Pfoze said that the statement made by the Home Minister in the Parliament was uncalled for.

"The Home Minister made some unwarranted statements in the Parliament which were uncalled for. Facts should be placed before the Parliament and those are at fault must be booked," said Dr Pfoze.

"The Home Minister told in the Parliament that the attack took place due to mistaken identity. But if we see the clippings of the incident, it is found that the civilians were shot from the front. In one of the videos, one survivor said that they were never stopped by the security forces instead shot at right from the front without anything happening," said Dr Pfoze.

Demanding total repeal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), Dr Pfoze said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act is absolutely not necessary in places like Nagaland and Manipur for that matter.

"These areas are comparatively peaceful for many years. Unfortunately, the government and the army have not realized it. I don't know the reason. AFSPA was meant to bring down insurgency but when the insurgency is not there in Nagaland for last 25 years, why this draconian act still exists," asks Dr Pfoze.

Referring to the special session of the Nagaland Assembly called by the State government, Dr Prize said, "I believe it is the prerogative of the State government to make the required recommendations to the Centre and the latter should pro actively act upon it," said Dr Pfoze.

"May be in the early part of 60s and 70s there was need for such an act. Now, with ceasefire agreement signed with several insurgent groups, I believe it's time for the central government to sensitively think to repeal the controversial act," said Dr Pfoze.

Asserting that many of the civil society organizations in the northeast has been demanding repeal of the Act, the NPF MP said, "The government must understand that there is a peace comparatively in the whole region and it's right time to repeal the act."

