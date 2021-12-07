New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the killing of civilians at Mon district in Nagaland on Saturday during a 'botched up' operation.

According to a statement issued by the NHRC, notices have been issued to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Nagaland calling for a detailed report regarding the matter within six weeks.

On December 4, a vehicle that was used by some daily labourers was fired upon by the Army Para Commandos, lying in wait for militants between Oting and Tiru villages in Mon district of Nagaland. This triggered several incidents of arson, rioting and attack on soldiers and Assam Rifles camp resulting in more injuries and deaths, including that of one soldier.

The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), relief granted to the next of kin of the victims, the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons and officers responsible for the incident.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has also observed that it is incumbent upon the security forces to ensure proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved the militants.

Quoting the media reports, the NHRC observed that the State Government has reportedly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the matter. The Army has also instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the tragic outcome of what was to be an operation targeting the alleged militants.