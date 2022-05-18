New Delhi: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and explore possibilities to expedite the talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).

The meeting took place days after a 10-member delegation from NSCN-IM attended two back-to-back meetings with the Centre's interlocutor for the Indo-Naga peace talks-AK Mishra. The meeting, however, remained inconclusive.

Rio's meeting with Shah assumes much more significance following the fact that the State will have its Assembly election next year. And the government both at the Centre and State is eager to solve this decades-long issue.

"Consultation with the NSCN-IM on the Naga issue is on," said Rio to ETV Bharat after his meeting with Shah. Sources close to the Chief Minister further said that several development aspects of the State have figured in the talks between Rio and Shah.

The decades-long talk between the government and NSCN-IM remained unsettled over the latter demanding a separate flag and Constitution. "Our demand is a legitimate one for which we have been fighting for decades," said a top NSCN-IM leader to this correspondent. However, the outcome and the present status of the deliberations are likely to have an impact on the government's initiative with other rebel outfits in the Northeast.

"Certainly, the conclusion of our talks will have its impact on other groups. The Meitei groups in Manipur and Nagaland are watching how NSCN and Government of India discussions will end up," the NSCN-IM leader said.

