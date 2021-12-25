Kohima: Nagaland on Saturday celebrated Christmas with gaiety and religious fervour praying for peace for the families of the 14 people killed in the firing by security forces and violence in Mon district.

The celebrations were held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol though the state reported a minimal positivity rate below two per cent. People were seen thronging churches dressed in their finery, exchanging wishes and offering prayers. In Mon district the killings of December 4 and 5 threw its long shadow on the festive season and believers offered prayers for peace in the district.

Our people attended the special church services to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ seeking God's blessing for peace in the district and to protect our people from such gruesome incident in the future, Konyak Union president Howing Konyak told media. He iterated the union's demand for justice and "appropriate penalty" against the perpetrators. He also said that non-cooperation against security forces will continue till "justice is delivered".

Also Read: Ensuring Your Furry Friend’s Safety Amidst Christmas Festivities

Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi in his message to the citizens said, 25th December, being the most important day of the year commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, let us renew our determination to follow His examples of forgiveness, peace and love. He appealed to all to celebrate responsibly and march towards building a safe, developed and prosperous Nagaland.

We hope this Christmas will be specially wonderful and that it will usher in a new year of peace. Through this glorious occasion of Christmas, may the feeling of love and cheer fill the hearts of everyone throughout this holiday season and in the coming year, he said. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted May the message of Christmas - its wonder, its joy and its hope - fill our hearts and homes. I wish everyone a safe and a blessed Christmas.

(PTI)