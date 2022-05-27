Guwahati: The peace talks between the NSCN (IM) and the BJP-led government at the Centre seem to have hit another roadblock after the outfit rejected the Central government's proposal that the Naga National Flag will be used for cultural purposes only. A statement issued by the NSCN (IM) recently categorically said that the Naga National flag "symbolizes Naga political identity and it is non-negotiable".

The Central government and the NSCN (IM) had held over 80 rounds of negotiations, both abroad and in India, since 1997. The central government also held discussions with other Naga groups several times and yet a lasting solution to the issue has remained elusive till date. The centre had also signed a framework agreement with the NSCN faction in 2015.

However, the much-hyped talks could not proceed further as the NSCN-IM has been insisting on a separate Naga flag and Constitution, which has become a big hurdle to settle the Naga political issue. Former Nagaland governor and interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, RN Ravi has rejected these demands on a number of occasions in the past.

“It is unthinkable for NSCN to accept the Naga national flag as a cultural flag as hinted by the Government of India. Naga National Flag that symbolizes Naga Political identity is not negotiable,” the NSCN-IM said in the editorial of its latest news bulletin “Nagalim Voice”. The editorial of May issue of the “Nagalim Voice” referring to the Framework Agreement signed in August 3, 2015, said that "today, NSCN is watching how the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to handle Framework Agreement with NSCN and Naga people that he himself took so much pride and credit for".

“When the high profile Framework Agreement was signed, Modi went 'histrionic' as he called up all political leaders who matter to announce that he has solved the longest running insurgency movement in Southeast Asia. The world at large was, however, not impressed and waited to see how he would match his words with action acceptable to the Naga people,” the editorial reads.

The editorial further said that what is of concern to the NSCN in particular and to the Nagas in general is the "habitual betraying nature of the Government of India after signing agreement after agreement”. “How could Naga people tread such hollow ground after more than six decades of blood, sweat and tears. In spite of threat and pressure, NSCN will never lend itself to committing an act of abomination before God and treason before the Naga people,” the Nagalim Voice stated.

After RN Ravi was transferred to Tamil Nadu, former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau A.K. Mishra was assigned to the Naga peace talks. However, it will be interesting to watch how Mishra heads toward the desired goal to settle the Naga peace talks issue, one of the longest-running insurgency problems in northeast. During an Assembly session last month, all legislators, cutting across party lines, strongly urged the Centre to settle the issue at the earliest as Assembly elections are due early next year.

Participating in the discussion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio urged the negotiating parties to settle the issue, and that if a settlement cannot be reached, there should be a fresh mandate by the people on how to pursue the Naga political issue.

