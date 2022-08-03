Haveri/Shirasi (Karnataka): Devotees celebrated Naga Panchami by offering prayers to a real snake that was rescued by a reptile expert at the Purasiddeshwar temple here in Karnataka on Wednesday. On the occasion of the Nag Panchami, a snake catcher named Ramesh caught hold of a snake and was planning to leave it in a forest. "After seeing the snake, people told him that since it is Naga Panchami they will worship it and asked him to leave the snake inside the Purasiddeshwar temple," said one of the devotees.

Interestingly, the snake after entering the sanctum sanctorum sat on top of the Shivaling and the devotees caught a glimpse of it and described it as a 'holy sight.' As the information spread, a large number of devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers. Talking to ETV Bharat, a devotee said, "Purasiddheshwar Temple was built during the Kalyani Chalukya era. It is their good fortune that a real snake has appeared today on Naga Panchami."

On the occasion of Nagara Panchami, devotees went to the Nagara Katte of temples and offered pooja, but the Prashant Hulekal family of Shirazi, Uttara Kannada district especially offered pooja to a real snake. Like every year, members of Prashant Hulekal's family celebrated Panchami in a grand manner.

By worshiping this way, the family aims to create awareness among the public about the features and importance of the reptile world. Prashant has been continuously showing special concern for the conservation of reptiles for the past thirty-five years. After the death of one elder in the family, Sureshanna, his sons Prashanth, Prakash and Pranav are celebrating Naga Panchami by worshiping the real snake. Prashant is constantly working on rescuing snakes that appear in public places and those that are endangered. The Forest Department also seeks its services in the 'hour of need.'

On Naga Panchami day, devotees offer milk, sweets, flowers, and even sacrifices. Naga or serpent deities made of silver, stone, wood, or paintings on the wall are first bathed with water and milk and then worshipped with the reciting mantras.