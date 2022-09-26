New Delhi: In an attempt to bring an early solution to the vexed Naga issue, the Central government has summoned the Naga National Political Group (NNPG) to New Delhi to have talks over the issue before signing the final agreement.

A 10-member delegation of the Naga National Political Group (NNPG) is reaching New Delhi on Monday evening to have a discussion with the central government interlocutor AK Mishra on the Indo-Naga political issue. "All our leaders are reaching Delhi this evening. We are meeting with AK Mishra on Wednesday," said Alezo NNPG spokesperson to ETV Bharat.

NNPG is a conglomeration of seven Naga factions and it started a separate negotiation with the Central government in 2017. It also signed the agreed position of the 2015 Framework Agreement signed between the Central government and the Nagaland Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM). "We want an early solution to the Indo-Naga peace talks," said Alezo.

Also Read: Missing Nagaland jawan found dead

Meanwhile, the latest discussion between central government representative(AK Mishra) and NSCN-IM leadership in New Delhi, last week, remained inclusive as the outfit remain adamant about their demand for a separate Naga flag and a Constitution. The talks went on for almost a week after which top Naga leadership said that "they are still waiting for the Centre's response."

"We have not yet received any positive response from the Government over our demand for a separate flag and a Constitution," an NSCN-IM leader told this correspondent. The Naga leader said that the outfit has categorically told Mishra about their two major demands.

Interestingly, all the organizations and political parties in Nagaland have appealed to the central government for a final agreement over the Indo-Naga peace talk, that has been going on since 1997, before the coming Assembly election early next year.