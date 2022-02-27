New Delhi: The Twitter account of BJP chief J.P. Nadda was hacked briefy on Sunday morning. The account, however, was restored later on. "BJP national president's account was compromised briefly. It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason," BJP sources said. The hacker renamed the account as ICJ runs Jagat Prakash Nadda. The hacker separately tweeted seeking donation in crypto currency for Ukraine and Russia.



At 9.52 a.m. the hacker tweeted, "Stand with people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum." Five minutes later, the hacker quoting the previous tweet said, "My account is not hacked. All donations will be given to Ukraine government."

A screenshot grabbed from the official Twitter account of BJP president JP Nadda

At 10.02 a.m., the hacker tweeted, "Stand with people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum." "My account got hacked. Donate to Russia because they need help," the hacker tweeted again.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was compromised for a brief period and a post claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender was tweeted from it. "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India had said in a tweet.