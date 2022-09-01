Delhi/Chandigarh: Bhartiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana starting from Friday in which he will take part in various important programmes. According to sources, Chief Minister Manohar Lal met JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday during this National General Secretary BL Santosh was also present in which many topics were discussed and JP Nadda's two-day visit to Haryana was also decided.

During this visit, JP Nadda will attend important meetings as well as address public meetings. JP Nadda will reach Ambala on Friday at around 10 am where he will hold a meeting with the party workers. After this, Nadda will address a public meeting in Kaithal's new grain market, the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Later, he will reach Panchkula and will attend the party's core group meeting at the BJP office at around 7 pm.

Also read: JP Nadda's term as BJP president likely to be extended till 2024

On the following day, Nadda will hold a meeting with the leaders of the BJP-JJP alliance at 11 am in Panchkula itself. There is a programme of JP Nadda where he will meet all the ministers of the Haryana government at 12 pm. After this, JP Nadda will address a press conference at 1 pm. Notably, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that the dates for panchayat elections can be announced in a week and if the announcement is made, then elections can be held in the first week of October.