Ludhiana: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Monday said the party's national president J P Nadda will visit Ludhiana on May 14. Addressing the media here, Sharma said Nadda will participate in various meetings here in the wake of the upcoming municipal corporation elections and the bypolls to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which has been left vacant following the election of Bhagwant Mann to the state Assembly.

Replying to a question, Sharma said people of Punjab have been "disillusioned" with the Aam Aadmi Party as it made only announcements in its tenure so far and not even a single work has been done at the ground level. The Punjab BJP chief said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has eradicated corruption and carried out development only in advertisements. He urged the chief minister to take independent decisions in the interest of Punjab, alluding to the charge that the state is being run from Delhi. "Because the people of Punjab have chosen him as their CM, not Arvind Kejriwal," he added. Sharma also slammed the state government over long-duration power cuts.

PTI