Raipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will be arriving in Chhattisgarh on Friday for a four-day visit during which he will take part in events of the party's state unit and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a BJP functionary said. He will attend a party programme on Friday and then attend the national coordination meeting of the RSS for three days, said state BJP media in charge Nalineesh Thokne.

It will be Nadda's first visit to the Congress-ruled state, where assembly polls are scheduled for next year, after assuming charge as the BJP's national president, Thokne added. "Nadda will reach Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur at around 11 am on Friday. He will then proceed to Ekatma Parisar, the BJP's district office here, as part of a motorcycle rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yvua Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing," he said.

"He will then address a convention of party workers here at Science College ground. Later, he will chair meetings of the state BJP's core group, MLAs, MPs etc at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP office. He will address a press conference later in the evening," Thokne added.

From Saturday, Nadda will attend the three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' (national coordination meeting) of office-bearers of various outfits inspired by the RSS, he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and its 'sarkaryawah' (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale have already reached here for the coordination meeting to be held from September 10 to 12. It is the first time an all-India coordination meeting of RSS-linked bodies will be held in Chhattisgarh. PTI