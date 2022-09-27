New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda held a meeting with party's state in-charges on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen the organisation and prepare for 2024 general elections, sources said. This was Nadda's first meeting with the party's newly appointed state in-charges.

Besides Nadda, BJP's general secretary (organisation) Santhosh was also present in the meeting that took place at the party headquarters here, they said. Wide-ranging discussions took place during the meeting on strengthening the organisation and preparing for 2024 elections, sources said. Former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP's general secretaries Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting.

Earlier this month, the BJP appointed Tawde as its new in-charge for Bihar, Rupani for Punjab and Deb for Haryana. BJP MP Harish Dwivedi will continue to be co-incharge for Bihar, the party had said. Bansal will act as a regional in-charge and will look after BJP's work in West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha, it had said. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra was named the coordinator for eight northeastern states while national secretary Rituraj Sinha was appointed the joint-coordinator, the BJP had said in a statement. (PTI)