Vijaywada:Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana visited his hometown for the first time on Friday after attaining the coveted post.

The CJI was warmly welcomed by the villagers of Ponnavaram, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district.

Local people took him on an bullock cart into the village, followed by a procession.

Ramana was greeted with flowers along the way.

Also read: No response yet from Centre on Judicial Infrastructure Corp, aid to lawyers: NV Ramana

The CJI is set to offer special pujas at the village Shiva temple.

He will be staying in Ponnavaram for four hours.

The district administration welcomed the CJI with choirs at the Garikapada Checkpost.

Collector J. Nivas and SP Siddhartha Kaushal presented bouquets to Ramana.

Vedic scholars greeted him into the village with Poornakumbham, a traditional welcoming ceremony.