Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana expressed deep shock at the incident of blast that occurred in Ludhiana District Court Complex today.

Expressing grave concern at the lack of adequate security in court complexes, he hoped that the law enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stake holders.

Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country is a worrisome trend, he observed.

Justice Ramana called up Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and enquired about the development.

Justice Ramana offered condolences to the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery of those injured.