Mysuru: A well-known elephant Balarama, who always remained a centre of attraction during Mysuru Dasara Jumboo Savari (elephant procession), sustained a gunshot injury when a land owner opened fire at the jumbo. Officials from the forest department arrested the land owner, Suresh, for shooting and causing gunshot injury to elephant Balarama, on Friday.

Elephant Balarama always leading from the front remained the captain of Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari (elephant procession) on several occasions. The majestic pachyderm carried Dasara Ambari altogether 14 times. It was alleged that elephant Balarama strayed into the land plot in the vicinity of Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp under Piriyapattana taluk of the district recently.

Seeing the elephant on his land, enraged Suresh opened fire at the animal. The elephant sustained a gunshot in its leg. The mahout of the elephant brought the incident to the notice of forest officials. After the receipt of the information, the forest department officials went to the spot and arrested the accused Suresh on Friday.

The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. The single-barrel gun, which was used in the crime was impounded, besides cartridges were seized and the accused was sent in 14 days of judicial custody. Nagarahole National Park veterinarian Dr Ramesh was treating the injured elephant Balarama. The animal now has fully recovered, said sources.