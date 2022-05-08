Haridwar (Uttarakhand): In a macabre incident at Haridwar in Uttarakhand a body of a youth was found lying on the roadside in the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand (SIDCUL) police station area in the wee hours of Saturday with mutilated genitals. The police were shocked to see such brutality. The murder had created a stir in the area, however, the Sidcul police started investigation into the murder.

According to sources, a young man was found lying on the roadside near Denso Chowk in the Sidkul police station area. After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and saw the body. The Sidkul police said, "The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, while it has been shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem. Police are waiting for the postmortem report to further probe into the incident."

Empty bottles of country-made liquor were lying beside the body. The police also suspect that the youth might have fallen unconscious after drinking alcohol. When the police reached the spot, some dogs were also found roaming around the body. No documents were retrieved from the youth due to which information about his name and address cannot be found. Police suspect that the murder had been carried out somewhere else and the body has been dumped here in the dark. Police are also examining the CCTV footage.

Also Read: Bihar: Woman dies after being set ablaze in Sasaram