Lucknow: Mystery shrouded the death of an MBBS student belonging to TS Mishra Medical College and Hospital located in the Sarojini Nagar area in UP's capital Lucknow. The tragic incident happened at around 8 am on Friday when she fell from the ninth floor of the hostel building. The incident sent shockwaves among the hostel inmates and they immediately informed the police. Police rushed to the place and sealed the crime spot. Police have begun grilling hostel inmates and others in connection with the incident. The deceased MBBS student Medal Singh was staying at the medical college hostel situated in the Sarojini Nagar area of the city. On Friday morning, the other inmates rushed out of their hostel room on hearing the screams. The victim was lying in a pool of blood on the ground. The hostel administration also alerted the police about the incident.

Read: MBBS student steals jewellery after losing fee in gambling

Krishnanagar ACP Naveen Kumar Dwivedi, "The medical student Medal Singh was pursuing her MBBS course while staying at the hostel of TS Mishra Medical College. She belonged to Bihar. Her father Kailash is a teacher by profession. She was not keeping well and her mother was staying close to the medical college hostel building to take care of her. We are trying to procure more information about the deceased student." It is ironic that of late, students pursuing higher studies like IIT and MBBS are resorting to the extreme step of ending their lives have been reported across the country.